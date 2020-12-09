August 22, 1927—December 3, 2020

RACINE—George Francis Terry, 93, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

George came into this world on August 22, 1927 with a deck of cards in his hand, the son of the late Henry and Louise (nee: Fonk) Terry. He said he didn’t ever remember not knowing how to play Schafkopf, and that was his card game of choice for his entire life. While working at a grocery store at the age of 15, he spotted a pretty red-haired girl and bought her an ice cream cone. So began a love affair with his wife of 73 years. George married his sweetheart, Patricia Smith, on September 27, 1947 and together they raised five red-haired children.0120

After graduating from high school, he joined the United States Army where he enjoyed his service as a cook. He was co-owner of Aluminum Fence Company until he retired in 1989. Because the business was seasonal, it gave George and Pat the luxury to travel during the winter months. Their travels took them to Florida, Hawaii, Texas, Bahamas, East Coast, Alaska and Canada. After retirement, George and Pat became snow birds and spent their winters in Arizona. George enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, golfing and playing Schafkopf. He was a past member of St. Sebastian‘s Church, Our Lady of the Lake Church in Lake Havasu City, AZ, more recently St. Paul the Apostle Parish.