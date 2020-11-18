George F. Pauers

Of Village of Raymond—Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the age of 96 years. Beloved husband of the late Geraldine Sievert. Dear father of Gene (Dawn) Pauers and the late Darlene Pauers. Grandfather of Michael (Danielle) Pauers, Patrick (Judy) Pauers and Gerri Ann (Chris) Wirtz. Great-grandfather of Hayden, Makenzie, Colin, Mason and Peyton. Brother of the late Luverne (the late Allen) Palmersheim and Lucille (Raymond) Young. Special friend of Emilie. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.