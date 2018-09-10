April 15, 1940 — September 5, 2018
PARK FALLS — George Eugene Brien, age 78, of Park Falls, died on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at his home.
He was born on April 15, 1940 in Racine, the son of George William and Phyllis E. (Danoski) Brien. George was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School in Racine. He was a pipe-fitter for S.C. Johnson Wax in Racine and a veteran of the United States Navy. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors, watching the Packers, and spending time with his family and friends. He is survived by: four children: Denny Marie (Al) Czyszczon of Fontana, CA; Michael (Tanya) Brien of Burlington; Patrick (Kelly) Brien of Wittenberg; and George Brien of Burlington; six grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, his sister Linda (Kurt) Yust of Racine and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Deanne.
A memorial celebration of life will be held at Tailgaters Tavern in Park Falls from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 15, 2018. Special thanks to Dale and Becky “Lil Sis” Langner. The Novitzke Funeral Home in Park Falls is assisting the family. www.novitzkefuneralhome.com
