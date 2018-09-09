March 18, 1954—July 4, 2018
He was born March 18, 1954 in Rice Lake, Barron, WI died in his Racine, WI home July 4, 2018.He graduated from Lakeland School in Elkhorn 1972. Worked many years for Walworth County where he retired. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his dad and cousins.
He is survived by his daughter AnnaRose Austin, his father George E. Austin Sr., his mother Florence Altman and brothers Maynard (Cindy) Austin, David Altman and Nieces and Nephews .
Proceeded in death by his son George Edward Austin III , Step-mom Katherine Austin and Step-father Doug Altman. Due to his unexpected death please direct memorials to his only daughter AnnaRose through to Purath Strand funeral home and crematory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.