March 18, 1954—July 4, 2018

He was born March 18, 1954 in Rice Lake, Barron, WI died in his Racine, WI home July 4, 2018.He graduated from Lakeland School in Elkhorn 1972. Worked many years for Walworth County where he retired. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his dad and cousins.

He is survived by his daughter AnnaRose Austin, his father George E. Austin Sr., his mother Florence Altman and brothers Maynard (Cindy) Austin, David Altman and Nieces and Nephews .

Proceeded in death by his son George Edward Austin III , Step-mom Katherine Austin and Step-father Doug Altman. Due to his unexpected death please direct memorials to his only daughter AnnaRose through to Purath Strand funeral home and crematory.

