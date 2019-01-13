April 18, 1927—January 10, 2019
BURLINGTON—George E. Mutter, 91, passed away Thursday, January 10, 2019 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington.
Born in Kansasville, Wisconsin on April 18, 1927, he was the son of Edward and Veronica (nee Sauder) Mutter. He graduated from Burlington High School, and continued to live his entire life in Kansasville, while spending winters in Arizona.
George worked for Reeseman Excavating, doing quarry work. He later worked for Racine County. He was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Dover, and Kansasville Fire Department. He served in the Army during World War II in Italy.
George is survived by his niece, Karen (Robert) Nehls; great-niece, Janet (Dennis) Rakowski; great-nephew, Stephen (Jen) Nehls; and great-great niece, Melissa Myszka. He is further survived by many cousins in the Racine and Wautoma, Wisconsin areas. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Oliver Mutter, and many friends. George was a kind and gentle person who loved nature and was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was not only our uncle but our friend and is greatly missed.
The family would like to thank the staff at Burlington Hospital, especially those in the emergency department, ICU and 2nd Floor. A very special thank you also, to friends, Phil Trimberger, Bernie Goetz, Charlie Fancher and others for making it possible for him to continue living at home, along with the staff at his favorite restaurants; Parkside Café and Mulberries.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary’s Church in Dover.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at 11AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dover. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at CHURCH from 9:30AM until 10:45AM. Burial will take place following Mass at St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
908 – 11th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2011
