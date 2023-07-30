August 10, 1991—July 23, 2023

RACINE—George E. Malone III “Junnie”, age 31 tragically left this world too early on Saturday July 23, 2023, due to a senseless act of gun violence. George was born in Racine on August 10, 1991, son of Vondecair Katrice Brown and George E. Malone Jr.

“Junnie” as he was affectionately known by family and friends was currently employed with his family business as maintenance manager at Excel Adult Family Homes. He excelled in construction, building and fixing things and aspired to have multiple businesses in his future. Junnie loved to travel and hoped to one day live in Miami. He also loved cars. Junnie will be remembered forever for his sense of humor, jokes and laughter, his kind heart and his deep love and devotion to his family.

Junnie will be dearly missed by his daughters who meant the world to him: Iyonna Gray and Jazaryiah Malone; mother, Vonda Brown (Drew Thompson); father, George (Tracy) Malone Jr.; brother, James (Endia) Robbins Jr.; sisters: Jauquita Malone, Jasmine Malone, Janajae Malone; nieces and nephews: James III and Journii Robbins, Brooklyn, Blair and Autumn Mares, Richard III and Yazmin Butler; grandparents, George Malone Sr., Bobby Brown, Lois Wilson; a host of other relatives and friends. George was preceded in death by his grandmother, Alice Malone; special aunt Patsy Malone and great grandmother, Vondalair Wilson.

Public visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, August 4, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Funeral service and burial will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations for Junnie’s daughters have been suggested.

