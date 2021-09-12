George "Duk" N. Kardos

Duke was a graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, “Class of 1951”. He proudly served his country in the US Marines, where he excelled in boxing. On October 25, 1952, he was united in marriage to his “Love Machine” Barbara Benicek.

He was employed by Racine Fire and Rescue and was a scuba diver for the water rescue team. Duke had a great work ethic, working for various companies installing garage doors. In his earlier years he played for the Racine Raiders and was a referee for several Racine baseball leagues. He also will be remembered as one of Racine’s best billiard players, receiving many trophies. He served as Faithful Navigator 4th Degree Knights of Columbus, Council 697. Duke proudly wore bronze many years on the Iwo Jima float in the Racine Fourth of July Parade. Upon retirement Duke was employed as a deputy medical examiner. He and his wife relocated to Florida ten years ago.