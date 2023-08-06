MT. PLEASANT—George “Doug” Green, 74, passed away at Ascension-All Saints on Thursday, August 3, 2023. A Celebration of his life will be held in the funeral home on Friday, August 11th, at 5:00 p.m. Visitation will be in the funeral home, from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials to the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, P.O. Box 526 Port Washington, WI 53074. The family would like to thank Dr. Choi, the staff of the Ascension-All Saints Cancer Center, and the staff of the Ascension- All Saints Emergency Room for their kindness and compassionate care. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.