George D. Voyles
April 3, 1932 — August 14 , 2018
OSHKOSH — George D. Voyles, age 86, passed into eternal glory, Tuesday, August 14, 2018. He was surrounded by family and caregivers at Bella Vista.
George was born in Racine on April 3, 1932, the son of Helen and Reuben Demlow.
On June 25, 1955, he married the love of his life, Lyse Frigon. They had four daughters and George became completely devoted to his family. He was a fatherly figure to many kids in the neighborhood, spending time teaching them hunting skills, fixing car engines, or how to skate on the pond.
George worked in the sheet metal and HVAC trade his entire career, and recently received a certificate for being a member of the Sheet Metal Workers Union for 60 years. He retired from Davis Heating, Inc in June of 1998, and maintained a wonderful friendship with Ken Davis for many years. George and Lyse thoroughly enjoyed their retirement, and traveled across the United States and Canada.
George is survived by his daughters Deborah Voyles (Charles Galipo), and Jolee (Rodney) Cagle; seven grandchildren, Christie (Nathen) Jackowski, Michelle Dougherty, David West, Rome Cagle, Summer (Nathan) Ennis, Nicole Wuerzberger and Kemen Cagle; and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lyse; his brother, Ray Voyles; sister, Norma Scull; and his daughters, Renee West and Terese Trick.
George will be remembered for his incredible capacity to love his family and friends, his unique sense of humor and his talent for drawing a crowd when he pulled out his harmonica and played a tune. He had an Irish charm that friends and strangers couldn’t resist, making friends everywhere he went. He will be missed greatly by all who were blessed to have known him.
A Memorial Gathering for George will be held 4-7 p.m. on Friday, August 17th, at Purath Strand Funeral Home, 3915 Douglas Avenue, Racine, WI.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.