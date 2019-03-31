May 4, 1957—March 25, 2019
KENOSHA—George “Bobby” Capoun Jr., 61, passed away, unexpectedly, on Monday, March 25, 2019.
He was born in Palatine, IL on May 4, 1957, the son of the late George and Mary “Ethel” (nee: Van De Logt) Capoun Sr.
Bobby owned and operated the George Capoun Golf Academy. He was an extremely talented golfer. He won the Racine County Open multiple times; and the Kenosha County Senior Open, an impressive 10 years in a row. His true loves in life were his family, golf, and fishing. He truly enjoyed life to the fullest. Bobby will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Surviving are his children, Gregory (Amanda Miller) Capoun, and Lindsay (Jerry Battisti) Capoun; their mother, Sharon Nelson; grandchildren, Kayleigh, Brooklee, Croix, Haley, Adrianna, and Mia. Bobby is also survived by other relatives and a multitude of friends and golfing buddies. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John “Butch” Capoun.
His funeral will be held in the funeral home on Sunday, April 7th, at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers the family is suggesting memorials to the Froedtert Cancer Research Program.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
552-9000
