December 18, 1951—July 17, 2019
George earned a masters degree in Industrial Arts from U.W. Stout. He retired from Racine Unified School District after teaching for 27 years. He loved working with students and enjoyed teaching woodworking, printing and photography. George was also an accomplished artist. He began painting at an early age and it became a life long journey.
He is survived by his wife Sally, son Alexander, mother Mary Beronja, brothers Michael, James, Robert, Scot, his sister Susan Witlow, and their families, as well as other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his daughter Kalyn and his father George Beronja Sr.
Private celebration of his life is planned.
