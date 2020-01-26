George Bennett Huizenga
George Bennett Huizenga

George Bennett Huizenga

MOUNT PLEASANT – George B. Huizenga, 77, passed away at his residence on Saturday, January 18, 2020.

George is survived by his wife, Sally; his children, Jeffrey (Peggy) Huizenga of Wauconda, IL, John (Janelle) Huizenga of Madison, Debbie (Wayne) Worden of Mount Pleasant; his grandchildren, Taylor and Hayden Huizenga, Emma Huizenga and Braelyn and Leighton Worden.

A private service was held by the immediate family. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

