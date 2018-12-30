George Barrows

February 15, 1947—December 21, 2018
SANDERSON, FL—George ‘Bud’ Louis Barrows age 71, passed away on December 21st, 2018, in Sanderson, Florida. George is survived by his wife of 53 years Lynn, also of Sanderson. His sister Barbara Fitzpatrick of Union Grove WI. His daughters Carrie Degroot (Todd), and Bobbie Barrows; grandchildren Shane Trentadue, Meagan Degroot, Ashlie Roche, and Cassandra Roche all of Racine Wisconsin. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law Terry Fitzpatrick.
George was born February 15th in 1947, to parents George and Bernice Barrows. In 1999, he moved to Sanderson, Florida to escape Wisconsin winters. He enjoyed working in his yard, playing with his dogs, was very committed to his job at US Security. His family and friends will always remember him as a very hard working man, with a kind and giving heart.
A celebration of life with a tree burial will be held this spring in Wisconsin. All are welcome to attend and celebrate George’s life by planting a tree in his name. Donations can be sent to your local animal shelter in his name. Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park & Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32205 is serving the family.
Hardage Giddens 2548- 7242 Normandy Blvd
904-781-9262
