George B. Hoaglund

George was born on April 4, 1932 in Norway, MI, the son of the late Gunnard & Mildred (Ross) Hoaglund. He was educated in the schools of Michigan and Racine. George was a member of the U.S. Air Force. He married Patricia Lush on May 28, 1955, who preceded him in death. George later married Alicemae Tobalsky on October 5, 2004. George was employed for many years at JI Case Co. where he retired after 32 years. His hobbies included golfing, bowling, going to casinos, cheering for the Packers, Cubs, and Badgers, but most of all spending time with his family & friends.