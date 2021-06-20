RACINE—George Arthur Lee Cowley, age 73, passed away at his residence on Thursday June 10, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday June 24, 2021, 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery.

Visitation at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at 11:00 a.m. Please see funeral home website for full obituary.

