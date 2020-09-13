 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
George A. Petricek
0 comments

George A. Petricek

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
George A. Petricek

September 10, 1951 – September 6, 2020

George A. Petricek, age 68, of Racine, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. A visitation for George will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, September 13th from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The family would like to thank all those at Ascension All Saints Hospital and Froedtert Hospital for their medical care and support.

In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances would be appreciated.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News