September 10, 1951 – September 6, 2020
George A. Petricek, age 68, of Racine, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Graceland Cemetery. A visitation for George will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, September 13th from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
The family would like to thank all those at Ascension All Saints Hospital and Froedtert Hospital for their medical care and support.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances would be appreciated.
DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT
262-552-9000
