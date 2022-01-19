George A. Meyers

April 4, 1941 – December 30, 2021

RACINE, WI—It is with a heavy heart we announce that husband, dad, uncle, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, Vietnam Veteran, and Patriot, George Alan Meyers, Jr, age 80, passed away peacefully at home, next to his beloved wife, on Thursday evening, December 30, 2021.

George was born in Joliet, Illinois on April 4, 1941 to the late George and Lorena (nee Knowles) Meyers. He was a graduate of Oak Park-River Forest High School, and then went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from the University of Houston. George proudly served his country with the United States Army’s 101st Airborne Division, in the Vietnam War.

In the late 1960’s, George moved to Racine, proudly carrying out a career in property management thereon, for over 50 years, leaving behind the following legacy.

On March 6, 1971 he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Jacquelynn J. (nee Grabher) Meyers and remained married for over 50 years.

George realized, and so harbored within his heart, the historical dream of Racine. He saw it as a center of quintessential hearty American industry and home to heritage of families’ hearth. As a treasuring custodian of this dream, he lived a complex second life, as a passionate second career, entering the arenas that were the nebulous world of politics.

And politics he undertook indeed. George dove into it with flourish, and with passion: Partaking in multiple groups to help educate on the subject in general. George was also involved in Talking Racine on TV or other digital avenues, H.O.T. Government, as well as other groups in both Illinois and Wisconsin, including a founding member of two grassroots groups.

George was involved in sports, as both a player and coaching, for over 50 years. Aside from coaching YMCA baseball in the late 70s, as well as soccer in the 80’s to 90’s, he also enjoyed softball tournaments with friends, and participating in Racine’s 10k, 5k, and Lighthouse Run running competitions, as well as in the Senior Olympics, with fellow Wisconsinites. Having been a lifelong Cubs fan, George was overjoyed to see The Curse of the Billy Goat finally lifted, when after 108 years the Cubs won the world series in 2016.

George was also a religious man, attending his church continuously for over 52 years by participating in gatherings, services, and the like; where his influence and love for his religion and fellow Man positively affected hundreds of parishioners, most of which considered him a dear friend.

George loved life and lived it with a vengeance. Anyone he worked with, family, friends, or people he newly met, saw this. In fact, most were caught up in his infectious enthusiasm of life.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Jacquelynn; his brother Bill (wife Bonnie), his sister Nancy, and his sister Martha. He has four sons: Thomas (wife Melissa), Ryan (wife Sheila), Patrick, and Steven (wife Irina). Furthermore, four grandchildren: Dylan Meyers, Milan Meyers, Natalie Meyers, and Gage Spencer; one great-grandchild Jetta A. Meyers; as well as eight nieces, seven nephews, and nine cousins.

George’s life and legacy will be celebrated with full patriot and military honors. Location and date yet to be determined, but will be announced to family, friends, and on various social media sites of groups in which George was a member.

