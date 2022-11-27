George A. Maranger

June 2, 1935 — November 17, 2022

RACINE — George Armand Maranger, age 87, passed away at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

George was born in Racine to Armand and Edith (nee: Langdon) Maranger. George was united in marriage to Judith “Judy” Hillerud on September 19, 1959. He was a CAD System Administrator at SC Johnson, retiring in May of 1999.

George was awarded a life membership in the Jaycees, serving as president of the Racine Jaycees, state vice president, general chairman of Miss Racine Pageant; member of Racine Lutheran High School Board of Directors for eight years; served on the Council of First Evangelical Lutheran Church for 18 years, chairman of the Council for nine years and president of the Congregation for three years; member of the Racine Public Library Board for five years; member of Racine Unified Technology Education Advisory Committee for four years; member of Racine Fourth Fest Committee for over 20 years, general chairman of the parade for 10 years and fireworks chairman for three years; member of Racine Rotary West for 24 years, served as president and chairman of Kringlefest and coordinator of the Youth Exchange Program.

In 1995, George was elected into the Washington Park High School Hall of Fame, providing the following as his summary for consideration: “I have found my thirty-five years of church and community involvement very rewarding, and I hope I have, in some way, made Racine a better place to live. Much of my involvement has had to do with young people. I have enjoyed working both with and for young people, and I hope that I have had a positive impact on those I have had contact with. I have enjoyed my long association with Racine Fourth Fest and being part of giving Racine a first class Fourth of July celebration. One of biggest rewards of community involvement is the fine people you meet and work with. My wife, Judy, and I have made some life long friendships.”

Surviving are his daughters: Debra Maranger Menk, and Darcy (Steven) Mohr, all of Racine; four grandchildren: Martha (Jake) Menk-Odencrantz of Colorado, Jeffrey (Justine) Menk of Ann Arbor, MI, Jacob and Colin Mohr of Racine; great-granddaughter, Madeline Joana Odencrantz; sister-in-law, Dorothy Hillerud, nephews: Bob (Jan) Hillerud of Yorkville, IL and Rick (Reta) Hillerud of Oswego, IL. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by his wife, Judith; son-in-law, Bob Menk; sister, Jeanne Maranger; and brother-in-law, Donald Hillerud.

Service for George will be held on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 2:00PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2065 Geneva Street, Racine. Visitation will be at the church from 1:00PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to Trinity Lutheran Church or Wisconsin Humane Society, 8900 16th Street, Mount Pleasant, WI 53177. George will be laid to rest next to his wife, Judith, at West Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

