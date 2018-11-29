Try 1 month for 99¢
Genevieve Marie Kirchgassner

March 29, 1918—November 24, 2018

FRANKLIN—Kirchgassner, Genevieve (nee. Tiedemann) born into eternal life November 24, 2018 at the age of 100.

Jenny lived in Milwaukee most of her life and worked at J.C. Penney’s distribution center for 17 years. In 1978 she and her husband John retired to Mesa, AZ. At the age of 86 she moved back to Milwaukee. She loved to crochet and had made many beautiful afghans.

Genevieve is survived by her son Arthur (Mary), grandchildren, Amelia Bowey, Lana Radewan, Jane, Cheryl (Glenn) Brown, and Pamela; ten great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband John, daughter Dian Welch, son John, grandson Brian, sister Alberta Janka, and brothers William and Arthur Tiedemann.

Visitation will be held Saturday, December 1, 2018 from 11:00 AM—11:45 AM with Mass of Christian Burial to begin at 12:00 noon at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 South First Street, Waterford, Wisconsin 53185. Private burial with family at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Mealy Funeral Home

Waterford, WI 53185

262-534-2233

www.mealyfuneralhome.com

