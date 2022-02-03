 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Genevieve L. Reesman

  • 0
Genevieve L. Reesman

August 12, 1924—January 31, 2022

WATERFORD, WI—Genevieve L. Reesman, age 97, passed away January 31, 2022, at Timber Oaks in Union Grove, WI. Born in Caldwell Wisconsin on August 12, 1924, The daughter of the late Sidney and Grace (nee Dewar) VanValin. She was a graduate of Waterford Union High School. She married Lawrence Theordore Reesman and the couple had two children. Genevieve was a librarian for Waterford and Rochester public libraries for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed flower gardening and crochet. Most of all she enjoyed the company of her loving family.

Per Genevieve’s wishes, private services and burial will take place. Family wants to thank the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Allay Home Hospice, Waterford Senior Living and Timber Oaks of Union Grove for their loving care of our mother and Grandmother Genevieve. Full obituary at www.mealyfuneralhome.com.

Mealy Funeral Home

Waterford, Wisconsin

(262) 534-2233

www.mealyfuneralhome.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

If you must have a late night snack, try this

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News