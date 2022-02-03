August 12, 1924—January 31, 2022
WATERFORD, WI—Genevieve L. Reesman, age 97, passed away January 31, 2022, at Timber Oaks in Union Grove, WI. Born in Caldwell Wisconsin on August 12, 1924, The daughter of the late Sidney and Grace (nee Dewar) VanValin. She was a graduate of Waterford Union High School. She married Lawrence Theordore Reesman and the couple had two children. Genevieve was a librarian for Waterford and Rochester public libraries for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed flower gardening and crochet. Most of all she enjoyed the company of her loving family.
Per Genevieve’s wishes, private services and burial will take place. Family wants to thank the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of Allay Home Hospice, Waterford Senior Living and Timber Oaks of Union Grove for their loving care of our mother and Grandmother Genevieve. Full obituary at www.mealyfuneralhome.com.
