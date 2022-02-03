WATERFORD, WI—Genevieve L. Reesman, age 97, passed away January 31, 2022, at Timber Oaks in Union Grove, WI. Born in Caldwell Wisconsin on August 12, 1924, The daughter of the late Sidney and Grace (nee Dewar) VanValin. She was a graduate of Waterford Union High School. She married Lawrence Theordore Reesman and the couple had two children. Genevieve was a librarian for Waterford and Rochester public libraries for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed flower gardening and crochet. Most of all she enjoyed the company of her loving family.