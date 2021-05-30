 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Genevieve I. Goldsworthy
0 comments

Genevieve I. Goldsworthy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Genevieve I. Goldsworthy

Jan. 19, 1923—May 26, 2021

RACINE — Genevieve Irene (nee: McGegor) Goldsworthy, 98, passed away peacefully at Kenosha Estates Living and Care Center in Kenosha on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021.

She was born in Racine on January 19, 1923, the daughter of the late Bruce and Edna (nee: Johnson) McGregor. Genevieve was a graduate of William Horlick High School, “Class of 1940”. On March 9, 1945, she was united in marriage to Merrill Goldsworthy in Santa Anna, CA.

Genevieve worked for many years as a sales associate at Lamberton’s, retiring in 1982. She was a charter member of Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church.

She will be missed by her son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Kathy Goldsworthy of The Villages, FL; grandson, Ben (Jill) Goldsworthy; greatgrandchildren: Jackson and Samuel; and brother, Bob McGregor. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Genevieve goes on to be reunited with her husband, Merrill, who passed on September 14, 1999; son, Jack, who passed on January 7th, 2005; sisters: Jeanette Isaacson, Betty Proost and Nancy Kupper.

She will be laid to rest with her husband at West Lawn Memorial Park in a private ceremony. Memorials may be made to Mount Pleasant Lutheran Church in her name.

Online condolences may be expressed at sturinofuneralhome.com.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404

262-632-4479

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Eating once a day could be harmful

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News