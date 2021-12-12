Genevieve Boman

October 6, 1987—December 1, 2021

RACINE—David, Linda, Madeleine and Dominic Boman are devastated to announce the death of their beloved daughter, sister, aunt, niece, devoted mother to Corinne, and wife.

Genevieve was born at Sinai Hospital of Detroit October 6, 1987. As a premature baby, she had to fight to survive. She was unable to continue that fight on December 1, 2021, at the age of 34.

Genevieve and Adam were married August 2, 2015 at the DeKoven Center in Racine. It was the wedding she had dreamed of having. They established their home in Lemont, Illinois.

She thrived in the academic setting, always striving for excellence. She attended Racine Montessori School and graduated as co-valedictorian of Walden III High School, Racine. She earned a B.S. degree with honors in physics from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Worcester, Massachusetts and then her M.S. degree with honors in physics from the University of Leeds; Leeds, Great Britain.

At the Racine Montessori School, there was a group of students that became known as the five friends. New friends came into her life at Walden and at Worcester. These relationships brought her immense joy. You know who you are, as do we. At Worcester Polytechnic Institute Genevieve became involved in protesting against global warming. She was especially proud of the fact that she met and shook hands with her climate hero Dr. James Hansen and along with many other students, being arrested during a protest while camping out overnight on the Boston Common. Genevieve’s first month at the University of Leeds was spent on top of a wet and blustery Scottish mountain experiencing and studying weather physics as it flowed off the North Sea.

During childhood she traveled with family to Italy, Spain, and Switzerland. After graduation from Leeds she continued her exploration, traveling Western and Eastern Europe for a number of months culminating with the highlight of joining her mother in Paris, France. In Paris she spent hours viewing works by Monet, partaking of the cuisine, and touring extensively all the while attired in a red beret. A restaurant owner took delight in her and taught her how to properly wear the beret as a Parisian would.

Genevieve loved dance, especially ballet, in particular Swan Lake. She took lessons for many years with the Milwaukee School of Ballet and the Cashel-Dennehy School of Irish Dance. She started taking dance classes as a four year old, through high school and as best as she could during her college years. We remember many hours and miles of travel where she would be in the backseat of the car eating dinner and doing homework while heading for dance class. There were numerous trips around the nation to compete in Irish Dance competitions.

Four years ago Genevieve began her most important and tragically final role; mother to her only child, Corinne. She poured her soul into Corinne and the depth of her love for Corinne was immeasurable. Not every day and not everything she did was perfect. She was a first time mother after all, but she committed to becoming the mother that she saw in her own mother. Genevieve was immersed in Corinne’s school activities. She delighted in receiving information from Corinne’s school professionals and implemented strategies to help Corinne’s development. She and Corrine read, sang, danced, painted, and learned new words. Walking outdoors along their special pathway was one of their routines. The end-of-day was a highlight; Genevieve would read goodnight stories and poems and sing her great grandmother’s Italian goodnight song.

All celebrations were important to her. She never forgot birthdays and loved our New Year celebrations at Villa d’Carlo. She was excited by Dr. Who marathons and Frasier hysterics, dancing in the kitchen, heartfelt conversations, and crocheting blankets for everyone. When selecting cards for occasions she would easily spend an hour or more reviewing each one until she found the perfect card. She delighted in words.

She was the sweetest, kindest, most caring and compassionate woman one could have the privilege of knowing. We will miss and honor Genevieve for the rest of our lives; taking joy and solace in the love and life that she brought to us during our time with her.

Genevieve has been cremated and no formal services are planned. Her cremains will be taken to the family property in northern Wisconsin where she will rest alongside her paternal grandparents, two aunts and the white pine tree she planted as a child.

In remembrance of Genevieve we ask that you might perform a random act of kindness for someone in pain. Memorials for Genevieve are encouraged to your favorite charity or to Racine Montessori School 2317 Howe Street or the Milwaukee Ballet. “Peace and long life.”

Nature’s first green is gold,

her hardest hue to hold

Her early leaf’s a flower;

but only so an hour.

Then leaf subsides to leaf.

So Eden sank to grief,

So dawn goes down to day.

Nothing gold can stay.

-Robert Frost