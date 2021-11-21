July 12, 1953—November 14, 2021

RACINE—Geneva Phillips, age 68, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Villa at Lincoln Park. She was born in Cooks Town, New Jersey, July 12, 1953, daughter of the late Arthur and Anna (nee: Currington) Phillips.

Geneva was a graduate of JI Case High School. In her younger years she enjoyed roller and ice skating. She also loved to dance and was an excellent cook. Above all she cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving is her son, Cameron (Cecily) Phillips; six grandchildren: Cameron Jr., CeAnna and Celina, Jasmine, Ebony and Nakia; three great grandchildren: Julian, Dallas, and Isabella; brothers: Richard Phillips, Alexander Phillips; nieces: Stephanie Phillips and Anna Stinson; and many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Arthur L. Phillips.

Funeral services celebrating Geneva’s life will be held Tuesday, November 23, 2021, 11:00 AM, at New Life Christian Fellowship, 1529 N. Wisconsin, with Pastor Roy L. Carter officiating. Visitation will be on Tuesday, 10:00 AM until time of service at the church.

A very special thank you to the staff at Villa at Lincoln Park for their loving and compassionate care.

