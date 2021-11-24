Gene R. Simon

April 9, 1952—Nov. 20, 2021

RACINE -

Gene R. Simon, 69, passed away at Parkview Gardens Memory Care on Saturday, November 20, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Gene was born in Racine on April 9, 1952, to George and Elsie (nee DeMuynck) Simon. He married Gloria Selsus on September 21, 1974, at Atonement Lutheran Church. Gene worked as a dental lab technician until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing and gardening. Gene was also a Packer fan.

Gene is survived by his wife, Gloria Simon; children: Theresa (Mark) Lewno, Andrew (Amy) Simon and Chris (Lauren) Simon; grandchildren: Austin, Brooke and Taylor, Father George Simon and siblings: Daryl (Lynda), Peter (Karen), Shirley (Dave) Balika, Kathy Towle, John (Kim), Dave (Jean), Rob (Kristen) and George Simon. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Gene was preceded in death by his mother, Elsie, brothers: Guy and Joseph; nephew, Ray and father-in-law and mother-in-law: Walter and Dorothy Selsus.

A memorial service for Gene will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services. In Lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer’s Association have been suggested.

Gene’s family would like to thank Leslie Bacus and the staff at Parkview Gardens Memory Care, as well as the Aurora at Home Hospice staff for the wonderful care that was given to Gene.

Purath-Strand

Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000