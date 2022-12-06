Gene R. Dunk

Oct. 17, 1937 – Dec. 3, 2022

RACINE—Gene Raymond Dunk, age 85, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center, Summit, WI following an accidental fall. He was born in Racine, October 17, 1937, the 4th of 6 children of Daniel and Christine (Nee: Pesch) Dunk.

Gene graduated from Washington Park High School, “Class of 1955” and went on to graduate from Dominican College. Gene proudly served in the Wisconsin National Guard. On August 30, 1958, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, he was united in marriage to Judith A. Seitz who preceded him in death May 15, 2017. Gene was employed by American Motors Corp for 27 years, retiring in 1991 to St. Petersburg, FL for 23 years and then back to Racine. Gene was a member of St. Lucy’s Catholic Church. He was an avid reader, Packer, Brewer, and Bucks Fan who enjoyed playing Schafkopf every Wednesday and Friday and bowling on Mondays. Above all he was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great grand father who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his children, John Dunk, Eugene (Dawn) Dunk, Julie (Pete) Nelson, Jerome (Jean) Dunk all of Racine, Virginia Dunk-Chapman of St. Petersburg, FL; 23 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Judy (Robert) Tinnen of Kenosha; in-laws, Marilyn (Dave) Dargin, Kathy (Cliff) Spear; other relatives and many friends. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by his grandson, Ben; great-grandson, Elwood; siblings, James Dunk, Daniel (Jean) Dunk, Thomas Dunk, and Janice (Bill) Mousseau.

A Memorial Service will be held at the funeral home, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home with Rev. Thomas Vathappallil officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Tuesday at the funeral home from 5:00 P.M. until time of service at 6:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Alliance Hospice House or St. Lucy’s Catholic Church have been suggested.

