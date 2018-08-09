Gene Louis Behr

February 27, 1950—August 6, 2018
WIND LAKE—Behr, Gene Louis, age 68, of Wind Lake, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, August 6, 2018 at Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa after a short battle with cancer.
Gene was born in Slayton, Minnesota on February 27, 1950, the son of the late Chris Peter and Lois Althea (nee. Kirchner) Behr. He spent his early life on a farm in Nobles County and was a graduate of Fulda High School Class of 1968. Gene then proudly served a four-year term with the United States Navy. After returning from service he moved to Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He married Kathy Kryszewski. Gene and Kathy raised two sons, Brian Gene Behr and Jason Louis Behr. Kathy preceded him in death in 1995. Gene was a resident of the Brookfield area from 1974 to 1996. He worked at RTE in Waukesha and Perlick Corporation in Milwaukee. In October of 1996 he married Rita Greil. The couple lived in Wind Lake and have a daughter, Emily Florence Behr, who is currently following in her father’s footsteps serving in the Navy at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Gene will be fondly remembered by his family and friends.
Gene is survived by his wife Rita Greil-Behr of Waterford, children: Brian Gene (Michelle) and Jason Louis Behr of Milwaukee, and Emily Florence Behr of Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; loving granddaughter: Kathleen Marie Behr. He is survived by siblings: Geri (Bill) Munkel of Sioux Falls, SD, Lyle (Debbie) Behr of Hector, MN, and Mark (Wanda) Behr of Arlington, TX. Further survived by sisters and brothers-in-law, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by his parents and first wife Kathy.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 11, 2018 from 10-11:45 AM with services beginning at 12:00 Noon at East Troy Bible Church, 2660 North Street, East Troy, Wisconsin, 53120. A Memorial, Inurnment, and Military Honors services will take place at a later date. In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, memorials are suggested to the family: Brian Gene Behr or Jason Louis Behr, for proper distribution to all of Gene’s favorite charities and foundation. Memorials can be given at the visitation or mailed to Mealy Funeral Home, 225 West Main Street, Waterford, Wisconsin 53185.
Mealy Funeral Home, Inc.
262-534-2233
