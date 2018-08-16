Gene E. Schnaare Jr.
August 3, 1949 — August 13, 2018
RACINE — Surrounded by his loving family, Gene E. Schnaare Jr., age 69, passed away Monday, August 13, 2018 at his residence.
He was born in Kenosha, August 3, 1949, son of the late Rose (Nee: Pechura) and Gene Schnaare Sr.
On September 18, 1971 in Racine he was united in marriage to Sandra M. Erickson. Early in his banking career Gene was employed by Heritage Bank in Beloit, Racine Northside Bank, First Interstate Bank, and lastly at Park Bank, Milwaukee. He was also a financial planner through Central Financial Services in West Allis. A longtime and active member of Racine Assembly of God, Gene initiated the weekly prayer ministry nearly twenty-five years ago and spearheaded the Missions Committee. An avid fisherman, Gene also was a huge St. Louis Cardinal and Packer fan. Above all he devoted and cherished time with his family.
He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of forty-six years, Sandra; his children, Erica (Mark) Pogue of Bonnie Lake, WA, Adam (Stacy) Schnaare of Stratford, WI; his grandchildren, Langon Pogue, Cora Pogue, Granite Schnaare, Carbon Schnaare, Ransom Schnaare; brother, Craig Schnaare of Northern, WI; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 18, 2018, 11:30 a.m. at Racine Assembly of God, 1325 Airline Road, with the Rev. Ed Walker officiating. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Royal Family KIDS, c/o Racine Assembly of God have been suggested.
A special thank you to Gene’s hospice nurse, Cindy, for her loving and compassionate care.
