Gene E. Busarow
Gene E. Busarow

Gene E. Busarow

GREEN BAY – Gene E. Busarow, 92, passed away at his home in Green Bay on Monday, August 16, 2021.

A funeral service for Gene will be held at the funeral home on Monday, August 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Monday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church-Racine, Redeemer Lutheran Church-Green Bay or the Gilbert/Dan Busarow Seminary Scholarship at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, MO. Please see the funeral home website for a complete obituary.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com

