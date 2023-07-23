July 23, 1949—July 17, 2023

FRANKSVILLE—Gene Allen Butterfield, age 73, passed away peacefully at his residence with his wife by his side Monday, July 17, 2023. He was born in Waukesha on July 23, 1949, the son of the late Ernest and Lorena (Nee: Bell)Butterfield.

Gene was united in marriage to Kathleen Barrows on October 30, 1982. He was employed by various radiostations as a Broadcast Engineer and was a member of the Milwaukee Broadcasters Club. A free spirit, Gene loved riding his Harley. He was a film buff, an expert candle maker, and a Tesla / SpaceX enthusiast.

He was loved dearly and will be sadly missed by his wife, Kathy, of 41 years; daughter, Lori (Reese)Vanselow; three grandchildren: Casey, Melissa, and Ryan Vanselow; brother-in-law, James Carravetta; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded indeath by his brother, Oliver, and his sister, Alyce Jane Carravetta.

Private funeral services were held. Memorials to the American Cancer Society have been suggested.

A very special thank you to Dr. Rubina Qamar and the nurses at Aurora Home Hospice for their loving andcompassionate care.

