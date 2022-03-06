March 25, 1930 - March 1, 2022

FRANKSVILLE — Gene A. Linley passed away at his residence on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the age of 91.

He was born on March 25, 1930 to the late Frank and Eva (nee: Blynn) Linley in Madison, WI.

Gene proudly served in the U.S. Army for two years, stationed in Korea.

He graduated from the School of Radiologic Technology at Columbia Hospital in Milwaukee in 1955. He was a resident of Black Earth until he moved to Racine County in 1956.

Gene was united in marriage to Joanne Schuppe on July 11, 1959, at St. Louis Catholic Church in Caledonia, spending 62 happy years together.

He was employed in the St. Mary's Medical Center in the Radiology Department and retired on January 3, 1992, after 36 years of service.

Gene was a member of the Fifth Street Yacht Club for 52 years and served as Commodore for two years. He was also a member of the American Legion for many years and is a loyal fan of the Wisconsin Badgers and Green Bay Packers.

Gene enjoyed fishing trips up North to fish and vacations in Hawaii, Florida and he loved cruises in the Caribbean. Being born and raised on a farm, in retirement, Gene enjoyed working in his flower and vegetable gardens.

Gene will be dearly missed by his wife, Joanne; brother, David of Mazomanie; sister-in-law, Catherine Peters; nephew, Jeff King; niece, Barbara (Rick) Wipperfurth; and many friends at the Fifth Street Yacht Club.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Terry Huebner officiating. Visitation to be held from 10:00 a.m. until mass time. Gene will be laid to rest with full military honors at St. Louis Cemetery.

A special thank you to the hospice program for all their help.

Memorials to St. Louis Catholic Church in Caledonia have been suggested.

Online condolences may be expressed at sturinofuneralhome.com.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404