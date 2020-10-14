May 8, 1934—October 11, 2020

RACINE – Gaylord Lee Galligan, 86, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on October 11, 2020.

Gaylord was born in Upon, WI to Louis and Marie (nee Robinson) Galligan on May 8, 1934. In 1952, he graduated from Antigo High School and shortly after, enlisted in the United States Army as a mechanic. He served a year and a half in Germany and the States before being honorably discharged. Gaylord was united in marriage to Delores Marie Tucker on August 27, 1955.

After serving in the U.S. Army, Gaylord was employed by Amico Gas and Case Power and Equipment from which he had early retirement in 1991. Gaylord was an avid fisherman and enjoyed camping. He was the annual camp host at Kentuck Lake, WI in the Nicolette National Forest for many years. He also appreciated woodworking. Everyone appreciated Gaylord’s insight because he always knew, “What a guy ought to do.” But family was forever most important to him.