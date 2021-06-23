Sept. 29, 1970—June 19, 2021
MOUNT HOREB—Gayle Margaret Hammond, age 50, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on September 29, 1970, in Racine, WI, the daughter of Robert and Carol (Schinkowitch) Hesse.
Gayle graduated from St. Catherine High School in Racine and Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina. She married Jonathan “Jon” Hammond on October 21, 2000, at St. Rita in Racine, WI.
Gayle had an infectious laugh and loved to joke around with people. Her joy in life was seeing others around her be happy. She had a love of gardening and being artistic. She took that love and worked at Jada’s Garden where she was able to bring out her creative side. Gayle also worked as an administrative assistant for Mount Horeb Chamber of Commerce and was a project manager for Omnipress.
She enjoyed traveling out west, where her family would ski and snowboard, and spend time at her second home in Fontana. She loved the companionship of her loyal canines, Dafney, Cloey and Alpine. Her greatest joy in life was her family. Her presence will be greatly missed but her spirit will live on.
Gayle is survived by her husband, Jon; son, Matt Hammond; parents, Robert and Carol Hesse; parents-in-law, W.A. and Doris Hammond; sister-in-law, Camela (Mike) Nixon; brother-in-law, John Hollow; nephews: Josh (fiancee, Rachel), Eric, and Luke Hollow and Tucker (Kayla) Thomas; nieces: Rachel (Aaron) Long and Anika Thomas; aunts and uncles: Judy (Tim) Joosse, Ron (Sue) Schinkowitch, Linda (Dave) Pias, Jim (Barb) Hesse, John (Kathy) Hesse; and many extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her sister, Lynn Hollow.
A prayer service and time of remembrance will be held at GUNDERSON CAMACHO MOUNT HOREB FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 500 N. Eighth St., Mount Horeb, at 12 noon on Saturday, June 26, 2021, with Father Chahm presiding.
A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Memorials may be gifted in Gayle’s name to her family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com. Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb Funeral & Cremation Care, 500 N. Eighth Street(608) 437-5077.