Sept. 29, 1970—June 19, 2021

MOUNT HOREB—Gayle Margaret Hammond, age 50, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on September 29, 1970, in Racine, WI, the daughter of Robert and Carol (Schinkowitch) Hesse.

Gayle graduated from St. Catherine High School in Racine and Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina. She married Jonathan “Jon” Hammond on October 21, 2000, at St. Rita in Racine, WI.

Gayle had an infectious laugh and loved to joke around with people. Her joy in life was seeing others around her be happy. She had a love of gardening and being artistic. She took that love and worked at Jada’s Garden where she was able to bring out her creative side. Gayle also worked as an administrative assistant for Mount Horeb Chamber of Commerce and was a project manager for Omnipress.

She enjoyed traveling out west, where her family would ski and snowboard, and spend time at her second home in Fontana. She loved the companionship of her loyal canines, Dafney, Cloey and Alpine. Her greatest joy in life was her family. Her presence will be greatly missed but her spirit will live on.