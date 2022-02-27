Gay Ellen King

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday, March 4, 2022, for a visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A service celebrating Gay's life will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Allison Johnson officiating. Memorials have been suggested to Journey in Faith Lutheran Church. Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.