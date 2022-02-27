 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gay Ellen King

  • 0
Gay Ellen King

RACINE — Gay Ellen King, 75, passed away at Froedtert South – St. Catherine's Campus on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday, March 4, 2022, for a visitation from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. A service celebrating Gay's life will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Allison Johnson officiating. Memorials have been suggested to Journey in Faith Lutheran Church. Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory

4600 County Line Road

Mount Pleasant, WI

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Three ways you can quickly fact check a viral tweet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News