Gary W. Whyte

Gary W. Whyte found peace on Thursday, June 8, 2023 at age 74. Cherished husband of Terry (nee Dziak). Dear brother to Wayne and Cheryl Remer and brother-in-law to Mark Dziak. Special son-in-law of Patricia (Tony) DeLeon. Also survived by other relatives and friends.

Gary was a classic car enthusiast, and he was a retiree from Delphi. He was also a proud Vietnam Veteran. Gary will be remembered for his generous and caring soul. He was a thoughtful and devoted friend to many. He will be greatly missed.

A memorial visitation will take place on Thursday, June 29, 2023 from 1 pm - 3 pm at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME (9200 S. 27th St Oak Creek) with a service to follow at 3:00 p.m. along with military honors.

Heritage Funeral Home

9200 S. 27th St.

Oak Creek, WI, 53154