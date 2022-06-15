Gary W. Weis

Born in Burlington, Wisconsin on September 29, 1961, he was the eldest son of Robert and Suzanne (nee Gehring) Weis. He spent his life in Burlington, attending St. Charles Grade School and graduating from Catholic Central High School. Gary had a wonderful gift for both design and people and he was able to share that gift through Burlington Floral for many years. The families that chose him for their wedding, got much more than a florist but a forever friend – with his contagious laugh, funny quips, and his "magic wedding toolbox". It was with this toolbox that he was able to provide a personalized experience by having a needle and thread handy for mending dresses, a hairbrush, hairspray and bobby pins for restyling a bride's hair. Gary always loved everything in its place, and he always worked hard to make that possible for everyone. It is through that hard work, that he was able to make everyone feel extremely special. So much so, that many families tended to request Gary for their children, relatives, and friends.