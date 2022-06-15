Sept. 29, 1961 - June 10, 2022
BURLINGTON - Gary W. Weis, 60, of Burlington, passed away at his home on Friday, June 10, 2022.
Born in Burlington, Wisconsin on September 29, 1961, he was the eldest son of Robert and Suzanne (nee Gehring) Weis. He spent his life in Burlington, attending St. Charles Grade School and graduating from Catholic Central High School. Gary had a wonderful gift for both design and people and he was able to share that gift through Burlington Floral for many years. The families that chose him for their wedding, got much more than a florist but a forever friend – with his contagious laugh, funny quips, and his "magic wedding toolbox". It was with this toolbox that he was able to provide a personalized experience by having a needle and thread handy for mending dresses, a hairbrush, hairspray and bobby pins for restyling a bride's hair. Gary always loved everything in its place, and he always worked hard to make that possible for everyone. It is through that hard work, that he was able to make everyone feel extremely special. So much so, that many families tended to request Gary for their children, relatives, and friends.
He was the stylish big brother and son, who always kept everyone looking their best. His nieces and nephews adored him. The memories of running through the floral shop, getting a balloon or flower, and helping grandma/grandpa with the business – always put a smile on their faces. Gary found joy in each day by spending time with his family, dear friend Rickie, and Motto his cat. Gary is survived by his parents: Bob and Sue Weis; brothers: Greg (Sara) Weis, Robert (Lisa) Weis, Paul (Melissa) Weis, and Peter (Mae-Mae) Weis; nieces and nephews: Dylan Weis, Vaughn (Lauren) Weis and great-niece Oaklynn Weis, Lucas (Jessica) Weis, Audra (Jacob) Bamke, Haile Weis, Riley Weis, Rachel Weis, Emme Weis, Dawson Weis, and Kelsee Weis, as well as Patricia Hintz.
The family suggests that if anyone would like to make a contribution in Gary's name, that a donation be made to St. Charles Parish.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church (440 Kendall St., Burlington, WI 53105) on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 5:30 PM. Inurnment will take place at St. Charles Cemetery Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 10 a.m.
Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory
625 S. Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
(262) 763-3434