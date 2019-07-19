Gary W. Meade

WAUWATOSA — Gary W. Meade, age 72, passed away at Community Memorial Hospital on July 13, 2019. He was born to parents Chester and Bernice (nee. Knouse) Meade in Illinois.

Gary was a longtime pastor with the United Church of Christ, serving at five different churches locally and in Illinois, South Dakota, Missouri, and Colorado. In his free time, he loved camping and hiking, especially in the mountains and wilderness. Gary also did a lot of photography. He will be dearly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Marta; daughter, Piper; many other family and friends.

Celebration of Life reception will be on Sunday, July 21, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Union Grove Methodist Church, 906 Twelfth Ave., Union Grove, WI 53182.

In lieu of flowers please donate to a memorial fund to help restore the wilderness in the National Parks that he loved.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

MILLER-REESMAN, KASUBOSKI, HAAS & DAHL FUNERAL HOME

620 15th Ave

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500

Celebrate
the life of: Gary W. Meade
