Gary Schmidt

October 29, 1951—December 7, 2018

WATERFORD—Schmidt, Gary Jack “Wiley,” age 67, of Waterford, passed away unexpectedly December 7, 2018 at The Bay at Burlington.

Gary was born to Merlin and Joyce (nee: Haas) Schmidt on October 29, 1951 in Burlington. He grew up in North Cape and graduated from Waterford High School. Gary was retired from Moerke MFG.

Gary is reunited in death with his parents and his life partner of 38 years, Beverly Brown.

A Memorial Gathering will be held on Thursday, December 13, 2018, from 4pm – 6:15 pm in the Funeral Home with the service from 6:30pm to 7 pm.

In lieu of floral expressions of sympathy, Gary’s family suggest memorials to the family, checks payable to Cindy Dittman or Carrie Rydzewski.

Mealy Funeral Home

225 W. Main St

Waterford, WI 53185

(262)534-2233

www.mealyfuneralhome.com

