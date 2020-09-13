× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1936 – 2020

Gary S. Curtis, age 84, of Racine, was welcomed home to paradise Saturday, August 8, 2020, and now knows a joy unimaginable. What an amazing example and mentor he has been to his family.

He was born on August 2, 1936 to Stephen H. and Margaret Ann (nee: Rose) Curtis. He attended school in Mauston, WI and UW LaCrosse. Gary served in the U.S. Navy.

He was united in marriage to Evelyn E. Curtis on September 9, 1961. Theirs was a true and lasting love of 50 years.

Gary retired from Bosch where he worked as a machinist. He loved the outdoors, and was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. He also enjoyed wood carving.