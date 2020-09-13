1936 – 2020
Gary S. Curtis, age 84, of Racine, was welcomed home to paradise Saturday, August 8, 2020, and now knows a joy unimaginable. What an amazing example and mentor he has been to his family.
He was born on August 2, 1936 to Stephen H. and Margaret Ann (nee: Rose) Curtis. He attended school in Mauston, WI and UW LaCrosse. Gary served in the U.S. Navy.
He was united in marriage to Evelyn E. Curtis on September 9, 1961. Theirs was a true and lasting love of 50 years.
Gary retired from Bosch where he worked as a machinist. He loved the outdoors, and was an avid hunter, fisherman, and gardener. He also enjoyed wood carving.
Gary was preceded in death by his wife, his parents and his son-in-law Duane Rosier. He is survived by his three children: Barbara Rosier, Daniel (Carol) Beeman, and David (Arlene) Beeman; his sisters Bonnie (Barry) Behnken and Susan (Jim) Bies, and a sister-in-law, Ellie Berg. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Thomas Rosier, Shelby (Rick) Salvhus, Laura (Joe) Busalacchi, Matthew Beeman, Jennifer (Rick) Rohda, and Gary (Amanda) Curtis Beeman; great-grandchildren: Paige, Logan, Peyton, Thomas Jr., Lukas, Sam, Owen and Ryder. His nephew Brian (Laura) Behnken and nieces Emily (Tor) Hansen and Chris (Dennis) Birk; great-nieces Rachel (Ben) Rejniak, Hannah Behnken, Sofia Hansen, Kyra Hansen, and Lauren; great-nephews Erik (Megan) and Ryan (Jess) Bies, and children Madi and Flynn, In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Racine Bible Church.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 at 12:30 P.M. at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Burial will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020.
Daniels Family Funeral Home
908 – 11th Ave.
Union Grove, WI 53182
262-878-2011
