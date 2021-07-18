Gary R. Suhr

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Gary’s page, select service, and select livestream. Please see the funeral home website for a full obituary.