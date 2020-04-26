× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gary R. Suhr

July 26, 1933 – April 20, 2020

RACINE – Gary R. Suhr, age 86, passed away on April 20, 2020, at Franciscan Villa, South Milwaukee, WI.

Born in Milwaukee on July 26, 1933, Gary grew up there and in Manitowoc, WI where he graduated from Lincoln High School in 1951. He served in the US Army before graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1959.

His career in radio began that year at WFHR in Wisconsin Rapids, WI. He joined WRJN in Racine in 1962, retiring in 1998, as News and Sports Director. During that time he broadcast local high school football, basketball, and Racine Raiders football and for 10 years University of Wisconsin-Parkside basketball. He continued to call Racine Raiders games until 2002. During his career, he announced a total of 2,125 games both home and away.

Gary loved his job and his community. He was honored for both his coverage of news and sports. The press box at Horlick Athletic Field is named for him. He was inducted into the Racine Raiders Hall of Fame and the American Football Hall of Fame. In 2017, he received the “Deep Roots” Award from the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame.