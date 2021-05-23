January 1, 1957—May 18, 2021

RACINE—Gary R. Felski Jr., age 64, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. He was born in Milwaukee, January 9, 1957, son of the late Kathleen M. (nee Jeske) and Gary R. Felski Sr.

He was a graduate of J.I. Case High School “Class of 1975”. A huge movie buff, Gary also enjoyed all star wrestling, was an avid Packer fan, and had a great love for tropical birds.

Gary will be dearly missed by his brothers and sisters: Kenneth (Cele) Felski, Brian Felski, Dean Felski, Jolene Davis (Tony Carlson), Lisa Toler; his three godchildren: Samantha, Casandra, and Michael; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 26, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Wednesday at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery Hwy 32.

A special thank you to Gary’s caregivers and staff in the ICU at Ascension All Saints for their loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403