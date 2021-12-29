August 25, 1953—December 23, 2021

KENOSHA—Gary R. Christensen, age 68, of Kenosha, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

Gary was born in Racine on August 25, 1953 a son of Einer and Nancy L. (nee Gerken) Christensen.

He was a 1970 graduate of Washington Park High School. He attended UW Parkside majoring in English. While at UW Parkside, he was a member of both the Rugby and Varsity Tennis teams.

On September 4, 1999, he was united in marriage to Barbara A. Stuckey.

He was employed for many years with Dallas Mavis as the Director of Agent Relations. Following the Company’s closing, he became employed with Preferred Shipping, Inc, and at the time of his death, with JUSDA USA.

Survivors include his wife, Barb; his two sons: Peter of Racine, WI, Dr. Michael (Lindsay) Christensen of Whitefish Bay, WI; his “fab five” grandchildren: whom he adored, Cole, Claire, Harrison, Evan, and Noah; his mother, Nancy; and his brothers: Daniel (Judy) of Oconomowoc, WI, Steven (Jera) of Racine, Kevin (Rebecca) of Nashotah, and Scott (Lora) of Sturtevant, WI; and the mother of his sons, Kay (nee: Becker).

Gary would be best described for the love of his family, his quest for the finest bourbon, his many trips throughout the U.S. and Europe with his wife, Barb, and of course his love of all sports, and his beloved Badgers. Gary was preceded in death by his father, Einer.

A celebration of Gary’s life will be held on Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at The Club at Strawberry Creek, 14810 72nd Street, Kenosha, with a brief service commencing at 3:00 p.m. Gary’s family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances be considered to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of WI, 6737 W Washington St. #2100, Milwaukee, WI 53214.

ON WISCONSIN!

