January 26, 1940—July 26, 2021

BURLINGTON—Gary “Poppie” A. Gerth, 81, of Burlington, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 26, 2021 at his home surrounded by family and friends.

Born in West Allis, WI on January 26, 1940, he was the son of Andrew and Lenore (nee Sinden) Gerth. On January 1, 1994 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Burlington, Gary was united in marriage to Suzanne Milatz Crane.

Gary worked as a commercial well driller and farmer. He also worked sales and the stand for Ed’s BBQ. He loved fishing, boating, hunting, gardening, and playing pool. He enjoyed working on puzzles and was known for his collection of cowboy hats and his truck accessory “Thumper”.