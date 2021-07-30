January 26, 1940—July 26, 2021
BURLINGTON—Gary “Poppie” A. Gerth, 81, of Burlington, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 26, 2021 at his home surrounded by family and friends.
Born in West Allis, WI on January 26, 1940, he was the son of Andrew and Lenore (nee Sinden) Gerth. On January 1, 1994 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Burlington, Gary was united in marriage to Suzanne Milatz Crane.
Gary worked as a commercial well driller and farmer. He also worked sales and the stand for Ed’s BBQ. He loved fishing, boating, hunting, gardening, and playing pool. He enjoyed working on puzzles and was known for his collection of cowboy hats and his truck accessory “Thumper”.
Gary is survived by his wife, Suzanne; children: Teresa (Mike) Rose, Angela (Ed) Harbin, Mary Gerth, Cheryl (Arvid) Bakkestuen, and Andrew (Tammy) Gerth; step-children: Rob Crane, Jennifer (Jeremy) Perleberg and Ryan (Rachael) Crane; grandchildren: Erin, Sam, Chad, Allicia, Joseph, Matthew, Savannah and Dakota; step-grandchildren: Chelsa, Cierra, Adam and Aaron; great-grandchildren: Payton, Soteria, Lielya, Shay, Langestyn, Levyn, Serenity, Desmond, Finnegan, Callies, Autumn, Zoey, Bailey, Aiden, Nina, Grachynne, Simon, Shirl, Ellin, Faith and Brooke; and siblings: Dennis Gerth, Karen Meehan, Ellen O’Brien and Brenda Gerth. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Jason Clark and brother-in-law Gary Meehan.
Special thanks to the Aurora at Home Hospice nurses and staff for their care and compassion.
Loving thanks to Angela, for her care and dedication to her father.
Services for Gary will be held Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may continue to visit with the family AFTER the service until 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.