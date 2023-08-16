June 19, 1943 — Aug. 13, 2023

RACINE—Gary Michalski Reis, age 80, passed away at home on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

Gary was born to Joseph and Rose (nee: Lawrence) Michalski on June 19, 1943. He went to faithfully serve our country with the United States Navy from 1962 – 1964 and spent time on the USS Shangri-La CV-38. Gary was united in marriage with Deborah Reis on September 15, 1984. He was employed as a Wisconsin State Trooper for 27 years. Gary was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed being on the water with son, Andrew and father-in-law, Andrew. He spent many years as a volunteer for the Racine Raiders.

Surviving are his wife, Deborah; children: Gail (Curtis) Thompson Johnsey, Elizabeth (Daniel) Arries, and Andrew (Kiersten Oleson Reis) Michalski Reis; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Karen (Eull) Webster; sisters and brothers-in-law: Carol Reis, Sharon (David) Windey, and Daniel (Christina) Reis; and other relatives and friends. Gary was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Rose; father and mother in-law: Andrew and Joan Reis; son, Gary Michalski II; brother and sister-in-law: Roger and Carmella Michalski; and nephews: Joseph Michalski and David Webster.

Visitation for Gary will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Monday, August 21, 2023 from 3:00PM to 5:00PM. A Time of Remembrance for Gary will follow the visitation. Private interment will take place at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Gary’s name to American Diabetes Foundation have been suggested.

