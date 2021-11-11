Gary M. Mianecki

April 30, 1952—November 7, 2021

RACINE—Gary Michael Mianecki, age 69, passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021, at his residence. He was born in Racine, April 30, 1952, the 10th of 14 children of the late Edward and Rose (nee Mintler) Mianecki.

Gary attended St. Catherine’s High School and graduated from J.I. Case High School “Class of 1970.” On February 14, 1981, he was united in marriage to Susan E. Wensing. Gary retired from the U.S. Postal Service where he was employed for over 30 years as a letter carrier and was a member of NALC Branch 436.

Gary was a sports enthusiast. In school he played football, softball and basketball. He was an avid golfer making 2 holes in one and an avid bowler bowling (3) 300 games. He also enjoyed fishing and trips to Vegas. He treasured the time spent with family and friends and will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Susan; brothers: Ron, Richard (Ginny), Bob (Lin), and Girard (Cathy); sisters: Phyllis Olson, Cyndi Phillips, and Judy (Brian) Hanson; sister-in-law, Jule Martin; niece, Jamie Martin; many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings: Edward Jr., James, Louis, Geraldine, Christine and two infant brothers.

Relatives and friends may meet at the funeral home Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 3:00-5:00 p.m.

