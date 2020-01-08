February 10, 1953—December 31, 2019
RACINE—Gary Lee Thomsen, 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on December 31, 2019.
He was born in Racine on February 10, 1953, the son of the late Ezra and Anna Louise (nee: Hiatt) Thomsen. Gary proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1971 to 1973, when he was honorably discharged. On September 22, 1984, he was united in marriage to Jacalyn Draheim.
Surviving are his wife, Jacalyn, children, Gary, Don and Ricky Thomsen, Peter, Billie and Chris Urban, sister, Jane (nee: Thomsen) Cefalu, and his aunt, Lillian Thomsen. He is further survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Gary was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Phillips; brothers, Thomas, John, and Ronald Thomsen.
Funeral service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. with full military honors. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Gary will be laid to rest at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in a private ceremony.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.sturinofuneralhome.com
STURINO FUNERAL HOME
3014 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI 53404
262-632-4479
Service information
9:00AM-10:00AM
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
10:00AM
3014 Northwestern Avenue
Racine, WI 53404
