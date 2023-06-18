TOWN OF RAYMOND - Gary passed away June 14, 2023, 79 years of age, at Ascension Franklin Hospital. We rejoice knowing that he is reunited with his wife of over 50 years, the late Sharon. Gary is survived by his son, Gary (Wendy Sue) Knutson Jr.; sister, Janice (Chuck) Hittman; brother, Jim (Sue) Knutson, many nieces and nephews, other relatives and dear friends. Private services and Military Honors will be held. Gary was a proud Marine veteran.