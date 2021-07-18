JULY 5, 1967—JUNE 3, 2021

LAS VEGAS FORMERLY OF RACINE—Gary Jon Reigel age 53, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday morning, June 3, 2021, while visiting his hometown Racine. Gary was born in Wausau, WI on July 5, 1967, son of the late Eugene and Joan (nee: Heckel) Reigel.

Upon graduating from Wm Horlick High School “Class of 1985”, Gary enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he proudly served for twenty-four years and retired as a Master Sargeant-E7 in 2009. Following retirement, Gary lived in San Antonio, TX for a couple of years and has since lived in Las Vegas, NV. Gary enjoyed traveling and visiting family and friends. Gary was a huge sports fan and loved watching all Wisconsin teams. A large man in stature, Gary will be remembered for his even bigger heart.

Gary will be dearly missed by his siblings: Cheryl Benitez, Gloriette (Nick) Winnike, Holly Reigel-Ybarra, Rochelle (Don) Williams, Timothy Reigel and Dean (Judi) Reigel; nieces and nephews: Michael (Elizabeth) Benitez, Lauren (Alex) Cross, Stephen Winnike, Christopher (Elina) Winnike, Bowie Winnike, Joel (Samantha) Winnike, Derek Williams, Bryan Williams, John Williams; great niece and great nephew: Scarlett and Grigory; other relatives and many friends. In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by: his sister, Debra Reigel and his stepmother, Doris Reigel.