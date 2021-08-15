Gary John Swiden

May 14, 1936—Aug. 10, 2021
MOUNT PLEASANT — Gary Swiden, age 85, passed away peacefully at his home on August 10, 2021. He was born in Sioux Falls, SD on May 14, 1936, to John and Florence Swiden (Simonson). In addition to his beloved wife and best friend, Carol, he is survived by his much loved daughters: Theresa (Craig) Driscoll, Tammy (Wesley) Rosenberg, Amy (Don) Prellberg and Elena Swiden. Proud and loving Grandpa to:Sarah, Sam, Emily, Max, Andrew, Marissa, Olivia, Abbey, Anthony, Allyson, Ken, Gavin and Finn. Adored Great Grandpa of Landon. Dear Brother of Judy Lovelace and much loved Brother-in-law of Sharon Devine and Cindy Cook. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends. Lifetime friend and the brother he never had, Ted Peterson. His loyal and devoted friend and Administrative Assistant for 38 years, RuthAnn Miller.
Gary is preceded in death by his parents; Brother-in-laws: William Cook, Patrick Devine and Stan Lovelace.
Gary graduated from Washington Park High School and was a member of the 1954 State Runner-up Golf team. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison with a Degree in Economics. He was a devoted Badger fan and a life long Cubs fan!
Gary was an avid golfer since he was 8 years old. He focused on the enjoyment of the game, the beauty of the courses he played and the company he played with. He finally achieved his first hole in one at age 66, at the Port Royal Golf Club in Bermuda. He always enjoyed telling a good joke or a funny story and could keep you on the phone for hours. Gary had a mean sweet tooth. There wasn’t a cookie he didn’t love!
His 61 years in the Insurance industry earned him the reputation of being ethical, compassionate and kind. As a well-respected Insurance Agent with Aetna Life Insurance Company, he opened his own agency Gary J. Swiden Associates, Inc., concentrating on corporate profit sharing and pension plans and individual retirement plans.
Gary loved to travel, his home away from home was Scottsdale, AZ. However, the big Island of Hawaii was also close to his heart!
Funeral services for Gary will be held at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio Street, Racine, Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 12:00 noon. Visitation for family and friends from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Private burial at West Lawn Cemetery the following day. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the church.
Special thank you to Aurora at Home for their kindness and compassion.
“Gary never met a stranger that didn’t become a friend!”
