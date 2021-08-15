Gary John Swiden

May 14, 1936—Aug. 10, 2021

MOUNT PLEASANT — Gary Swiden, age 85, passed away peacefully at his home on August 10, 2021. He was born in Sioux Falls, SD on May 14, 1936, to John and Florence Swiden (Simonson). In addition to his beloved wife and best friend, Carol, he is survived by his much loved daughters: Theresa (Craig) Driscoll, Tammy (Wesley) Rosenberg, Amy (Don) Prellberg and Elena Swiden. Proud and loving Grandpa to:Sarah, Sam, Emily, Max, Andrew, Marissa, Olivia, Abbey, Anthony, Allyson, Ken, Gavin and Finn. Adored Great Grandpa of Landon. Dear Brother of Judy Lovelace and much loved Brother-in-law of Sharon Devine and Cindy Cook. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends. Lifetime friend and the brother he never had, Ted Peterson. His loyal and devoted friend and Administrative Assistant for 38 years, RuthAnn Miller.

Gary is preceded in death by his parents; Brother-in-laws: William Cook, Patrick Devine and Stan Lovelace.

Gary graduated from Washington Park High School and was a member of the 1954 State Runner-up Golf team. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin, Madison with a Degree in Economics. He was a devoted Badger fan and a life long Cubs fan!