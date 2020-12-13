Gary J. Qualley

September 3, 1941—November 9, 2020
Known affectionately by his close friends simply as “Q,” Gary Jul Qualley, 79, of Racine, Wisconsin, passed peacefully in his sleep on Monday, November 9, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Gary was born on September 3, 1941, in Red Wing, Minnesota to Lloyd and Thalia (Turner) Qualley.
Gary is survived by his college sweetheart and wife of more than 55 years, Joan Marcella (Farrell). She often said she became invisible behind Gary’s crutches and six-foot, five-inch stature, but it is common knowledge she built the foundation for their relationship, giving him the support and courage to achieve his greatest ambitions. She surrounded him with the kind of love that transcended even the worst of days as he battled Alzheimers.
He will be missed dearly by his children, Michelle Qualley Milan (Brett), Michael Qualley (Jennifer) and Julie Mohrhauser (Peter). Gary led by example, demonstrating daily that there were no obstacles too big, no hardships too great, no situation that couldn’t be overcome by perseverance and hard work. Always the constant safety net in the family, he armed his children with the self-confidence to take risks, even at the cost of failure. His on-point advice and unwavering support will forever be missed.
He took great pride in his seven grandchildren Colton, Ella, Katherine, Jackson, James, Madeline and Parker. Each one a legacy.
Gary will undoubtedly miss playing cards with his sister, Mary Otto, and would like to make it clear that he is the reigning champion of Spite and Malice.
A lifelong sports aficionado, golf, the Packers, the Badgers and basketball were always in the forefront of Gary’s life. No matter how uncomfortable the bleacher seat, Gary would happily spend hours watching his children and grandchildren play sports. By far the best Packer game of Gary’s life was the one he spent with his son and grandsons at Super Bowl XLV, which brought home a Packer win.
An avid golfer, Gary was a longtime member and former president of the Racine Country Club. He scored a hole in one at the Pinehurst Country Club in North Carolina and traveled as far as Scotland to play the game he loved. To watch Gary stand on one leg and swing a club (and to do it competitively) was an inspiration to many.
Armed with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Gary bought Lange’s Pharmacy in Racine, WI, at the age of 26. At 40 he reinvented himself by getting his Series 7 license, later his Certified Financial Planner certification, and enjoyed a lauded career as a Financial Advisor and CFP until he retired in 2008. He and Joan also owned three successful Hallmark stores in Wisconsin.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Steve Wanberg, our family’s “Saint Steve.” Your compassionate care extended our time together and gave Gary a life of dignity until the very end.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the Alzheimer Organization at www.alz.org.
A Celebration of Gary’s well-lived life will be held at a later date in Racine, Wisconsin.
