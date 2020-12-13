Gary J. Qualley

Gary will undoubtedly miss playing cards with his sister, Mary Otto, and would like to make it clear that he is the reigning champion of Spite and Malice.

A lifelong sports aficionado, golf, the Packers, the Badgers and basketball were always in the forefront of Gary’s life. No matter how uncomfortable the bleacher seat, Gary would happily spend hours watching his children and grandchildren play sports. By far the best Packer game of Gary’s life was the one he spent with his son and grandsons at Super Bowl XLV, which brought home a Packer win.

An avid golfer, Gary was a longtime member and former president of the Racine Country Club. He scored a hole in one at the Pinehurst Country Club in North Carolina and traveled as far as Scotland to play the game he loved. To watch Gary stand on one leg and swing a club (and to do it competitively) was an inspiration to many.

Armed with a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Gary bought Lange’s Pharmacy in Racine, WI, at the age of 26. At 40 he reinvented himself by getting his Series 7 license, later his Certified Financial Planner certification, and enjoyed a lauded career as a Financial Advisor and CFP until he retired in 2008. He and Joan also owned three successful Hallmark stores in Wisconsin.